Assetmark Inc. Purchases 9,623 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 235,670 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $18,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,925 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 57,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $87.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.59. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The firm has a market cap of $115.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.08.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

