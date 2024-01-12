Assetmark Inc. Raises Holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,238 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 1.25% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $10,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $90,000.

NYSEARCA DFNM opened at $48.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.37. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $48.72.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

