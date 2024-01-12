Assetmark Inc. Sells 1,418 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.12% of Murphy USA worth $8,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUSA. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 3.8% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 211.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at about $595,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 22.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 122,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $377.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $365.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.70. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.65 and a 52 week high of $382.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $1.61. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 71.06% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.28 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MUSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy USA news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total value of $11,000,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 412,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,104,515.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total transaction of $11,000,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 412,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,104,515.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Bridges sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.41, for a total value of $828,749.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,474 shares of company stock worth $14,477,727. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

