Assetmark Inc. Sells 4,944 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 454,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,944 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $16,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 749.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 58,043 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,768,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $40.22 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $35.91 and a twelve month high of $41.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.81.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

