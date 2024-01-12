Assetmark Inc. Sells 5,582 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 379,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,582 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $12,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 912.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 41.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 55.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DWX opened at $35.56 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.64 and its 200-day moving average is $34.16. The stock has a market cap of $520.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.69.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

