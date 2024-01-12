Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,100 shares, a growth of 305.9% from the December 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 554,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALPMY traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.10. 130,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,878. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Astellas Pharma has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $16.91.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Astellas Pharma will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company provides XTANDI, a treatment for prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a treatment for patients who have relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation; and PADCEV, a treatment for patients with metastatic urothelial cancer.

