AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd reduced its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,339,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,406,000 after buying an additional 211,055 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 34.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,807,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,742,000 after buying an additional 5,617,054 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,092,000 after buying an additional 1,561,194 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 9.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,146,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,490,000 after buying an additional 809,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,932,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,328,000 after acquiring an additional 189,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AZN opened at $69.18 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $61.73 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.91.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. HSBC began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

