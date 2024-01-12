AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stake Lessened by Phillips Wealth Planners LLC

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC cut its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 24.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,965,000 after purchasing an additional 63,872 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 247,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,134,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,788,000 after acquiring an additional 338,896 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,531,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,146,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,490,000 after acquiring an additional 809,779 shares in the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AZN shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.4 %

AZN stock opened at $69.49 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $61.73 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $215.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.91.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.