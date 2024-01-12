Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.44

Athabasca Oil Co. (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$4.44 and last traded at C$4.41, with a volume of 850926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.32.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATH. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Athabasca Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Athabasca Oil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94. The firm has a market cap of C$2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.82.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$379.24 million during the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 29.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Athabasca Oil Co. will post 0.4700855 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

