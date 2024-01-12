Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.20

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 65170 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Aurania Resources Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of C$16.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aurania Resources Ltd. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aurania Resources

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

