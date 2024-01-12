Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Trimmed by Phillips Wealth Planners LLC

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 20.3% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 94,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,713,000 after buying an additional 38,120 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth about $574,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 47,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,462,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.4 %

ADP opened at $236.18 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $231.24 and a 200-day moving average of $237.29.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.50.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

