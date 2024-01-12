Avanos Medical, Inc. to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avanos Medical in a report issued on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Avanos Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $171.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

AVNS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Avanos Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

AVNS stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Avanos Medical has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.72.

Institutional Trading of Avanos Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 1,702.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 134.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 302.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Further Reading

