Avanos Medical, Inc. to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:AVNS)

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2024

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNSFree Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avanos Medical in a report issued on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Avanos Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNSGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $171.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

AVNS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Avanos Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Read Our Latest Report on AVNS

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

AVNS stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Avanos Medical has a 12-month low of $17.24 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.72.

Institutional Trading of Avanos Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 1,702.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 134.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 302.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.