Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) is SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 443,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,445 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 10.8% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.75% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $32,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVUS. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 746.3% during the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

NYSEARCA AVUS traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $80.95. 62,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,862. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.12. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.57 and a fifty-two week high of $82.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

