Avantor, Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Avantor in a report issued on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Avantor’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AVTR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded Avantor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Avantor in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.96.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avantor has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.36.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 815.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 13.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

