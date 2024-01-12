Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by SVB Leerink in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $71.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AXNX. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Axonics from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Axonics from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Axonics from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Axonics Stock Performance

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $68.72 on Friday. Axonics has a one year low of $47.59 and a one year high of $69.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.88 and a beta of 0.58.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. Axonics had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $93.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axonics will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Karen Noblett sold 7,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $446,187.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,125.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 23,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,905 over the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axonics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXNX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 71.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,558,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,955 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the third quarter valued at about $68,499,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 32.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,073,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,935,000 after purchasing an additional 991,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the third quarter valued at about $35,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile



Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.



