AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.74 million. AZZ had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

AZZ Stock Up 1.2 %

AZZ stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.24 and its 200 day moving average is $47.95. AZZ has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $63.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 65.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Institutional Trading of AZZ

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AZZ by 21.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after buying an additional 44,626 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in AZZ by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in AZZ by 23.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in AZZ by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

Featured Stories

