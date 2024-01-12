B. Riley Comments on AZZ Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) – B. Riley upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of AZZ in a research note issued on Thursday, January 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the industrial products company will earn $4.24 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.20. The consensus estimate for AZZ’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for AZZ’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $57.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. AZZ has a 12 month low of $34.59 and a 12 month high of $63.22. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 557.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AZZ by 31.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

