Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Downgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

BBD stock opened at $3.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.18. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $3.68.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

See Also

