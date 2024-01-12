Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $262.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.62. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,221,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 714.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 217,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 191,008 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.6% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 38,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 110,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2,977.2% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,035,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,565,000 after buying an additional 1,969,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

