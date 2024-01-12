Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $33.15, but opened at $32.25. Bank of America shares last traded at $32.38, with a volume of 13,400,257 shares traded.

The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.79.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $29.62.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

