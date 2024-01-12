Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.43, RTT News reports. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK opened at $52.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $53.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.75.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,302,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $693,747,000 after acquiring an additional 227,602 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $503,489,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,863,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,966,000 after purchasing an additional 916,664 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74,433.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,114,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,981,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,599,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

