Barclays Increases TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$34.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays to C$34.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

X has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC increased their target price on TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$77.13.

TMX Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:X opened at C$31.81 on Monday. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$25.87 and a 52 week high of C$32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$30.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.44.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35. TMX Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of C$287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$294.27 million. Equities research analysts predict that TMX Group will post 1.6199586 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMX Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.73%.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Further Reading

