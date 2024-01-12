Barnett & Company Inc. Acquires 2,600 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 150,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,907,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543,790 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $10,858,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 730,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,811,000 after acquiring an additional 20,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $23.56. 5,115,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,006,385. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average of $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $37.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 290.91%.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

