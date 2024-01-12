Barnett & Company Inc. Buys Shares of 5,810 Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LH traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.75. 120,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,077. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.55. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $174.20 and a 1-year high of $234.09. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.