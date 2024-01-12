Barnett & Company Inc. Cuts Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Barnett & Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DINO. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $566,029,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $539,533,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,240,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,959,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $138,228.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.79 per share, for a total transaction of $273,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,916.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $138,228.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

NYSE DINO traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.77. The stock had a trading volume of 494,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,583. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $62.20. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.41. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Equities analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

