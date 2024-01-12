Barnett & Company Inc. Decreases Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Barnett & Company Inc. reduced its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 68.6% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

ALLY traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.08. 970,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,804,670. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.43. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALLY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ally Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ally Financial

Ally Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.