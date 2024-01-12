Barnett & Company Inc. Has $1.06 Million Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Barnett & Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AM. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 248.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

AM traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.18. 405,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,343,105. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average is $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $13.46.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $263.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.23 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 18.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.29%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

