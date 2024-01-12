Barnett & Company Inc. Has $2.26 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Barnett & Company Inc. cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,078 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.8% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on UNP. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.38.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $235.11. The company had a trading volume of 410,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,168. The company has a market capitalization of $143.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $246.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.90%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

