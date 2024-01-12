Barnett & Company Inc. Has $257,000 Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Barnett & Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,085,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,798,000 after buying an additional 1,277,447 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,307,000 after purchasing an additional 516,119 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,106,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,746,000 after purchasing an additional 40,975 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,016,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,957,000 after buying an additional 238,387 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,750,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,694,000 after buying an additional 241,808 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,738 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.03.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

