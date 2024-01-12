Barnett & Company Inc. Has $490,000 Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Barnett & Company Inc. decreased its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amcor by 10.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,887,000 after purchasing an additional 358,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,254,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,095,000 after purchasing an additional 409,092 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,027,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Amcor by 40.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.78. 1,020,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,274,829. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day moving average is $9.46. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $12.31.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMCR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Insider Activity at Amcor

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $96,350.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amcor Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

