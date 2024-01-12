Barnett & Company Inc. Has $730,000 Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Barnett & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,387,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:BLDR traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $165.13. 196,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,559. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.47. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.60 and a twelve month high of $171.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 2.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLDR shares. Stephens cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Builders FirstSource

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.