Barnett & Company Inc. Has $784,000 Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Barnett & Company Inc. cut its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in LCI Industries by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in LCI Industries by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in LCI Industries by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LCII traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.73. 26,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,647. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 63.28 and a beta of 1.43. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $97.43 and a 12 month high of $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.97.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.36). LCI Industries had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $959.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 216.50%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LCII shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. DA Davidson lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.71.

In related news, Director Brendan Deely sold 2,750 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $319,852.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,568.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

