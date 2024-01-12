Barnett & Company Inc. Invests $217,000 in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 225,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 460,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 37,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $723,000.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Stock Performance

FCG stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $23.70. The company had a trading volume of 44,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,184. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $27.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average is $25.15. The company has a market cap of $511.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.96.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

