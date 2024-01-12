Barnett & Company Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Barnett & Company Inc. reduced its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,680 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 64.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE:NTB traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.61. 26,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.85. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a twelve month low of $22.93 and a twelve month high of $38.31.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The business had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is currently 37.37%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

