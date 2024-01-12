Barnett & Company Inc. Makes New $315,000 Investment in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the second quarter worth $45,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 226.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE TSLX traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $21.66. The company had a trading volume of 72,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,799. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.06. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $114.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 51.87%. Analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 9.91%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 71.04%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

