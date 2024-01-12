Barnett & Company Inc. Makes New Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the third quarter worth $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 50.0% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 62.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.20. 547,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,932,180. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $35.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

VICI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

