Barnett & Company Inc. Purchases 431 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,563,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,262,825,000 after acquiring an additional 995,107 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 58,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE DAL traded down $3.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.94. 18,626,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,186,710. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.42 and its 200-day moving average is $40.17. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,424,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.09 per share, with a total value of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,082.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

