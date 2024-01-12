Barnett & Company Inc. Raises Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Generac makes up 1.5% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 15,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE:GNRC traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.07. 183,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.43. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $476,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,459,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,725,690. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.55.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

