Barnett & Company Inc. Reduces Position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Barnett & Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 76.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,225 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.9% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 81,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 19,679 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 36,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,906,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 160,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period.

GSEW stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $66.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,695 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.4384 dividend. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

