Barnett & Company Inc. Reduces Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Barnett & Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,050 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,440,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,092,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 2.13. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLF. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

