Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 1,493 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Barnett & Company Inc. lowered its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries makes up approximately 2.2% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 22.6% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth about $500,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter worth about $726,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.7% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.57. 237,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $81.24 and a 52 week high of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.77.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 71.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.36.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

