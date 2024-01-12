Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 1,750 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Barnett & Company Inc. cut its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 92.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 229.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLDD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.53. 61,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,352. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $9.67.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

