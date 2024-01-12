Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Barnett & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,150 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 309,900 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,560,000 after buying an additional 209,600 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 303.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,142,914 shares of the airline’s stock worth $20,503,000 after buying an additional 859,964 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 342,699 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 207,639 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,204,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 693.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 43,700 shares during the last quarter. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $64,794.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 339,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAL stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,236,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,299,664. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.56.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAL. StockNews.com started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.68.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

