Barnett & Company Inc. Sells 729 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Barnett & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Carrier Global by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,941 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Carrier Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.32. 993,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,508. The company has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $60.04.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

