Barnett & Company Inc. Trims Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Barnett & Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,626 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 2.3% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,205,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,857,757. The firm has a market cap of $98.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $90.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.57 and a 200-day moving average of $71.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

