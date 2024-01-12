Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a growth of 622.0% from the December 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Barsele Minerals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BRSLF opened at $0.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13. Barsele Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.35.
Barsele Minerals Company Profile
