Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.420-1.480 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -0.480–0.420 EPS.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BECN opened at $84.19 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $52.52 and a 1 year high of $89.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.19.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 4.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. William Blair upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.64.

Insider Transactions at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $160,282.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,645,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,536,000 after buying an additional 125,602 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,806,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,131,000 after buying an additional 106,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 467.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,313,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,335,000 after buying an additional 1,082,141 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,161,000 after buying an additional 37,862 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,446,000 after buying an additional 45,623 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Articles

