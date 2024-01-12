Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Has $9.76 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO cut its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Booking comprises approximately 1.6% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank boosted its position in Booking by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,492.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,588,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,588,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $86,237.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 494 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $23.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,528.63. 28,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,222.16 and a 12-month high of $3,580.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,291.23 and a 200-day moving average of $3,085.65.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $53.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.43 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.