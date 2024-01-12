Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Sells 32,000 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the period. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 136.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,579,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,756,719. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.48.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

