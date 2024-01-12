Bell Bank Acquires 291 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bell Bank raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 0.9% of Bell Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.91.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $158.35 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $134.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

